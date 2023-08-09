Submit financials in one week, Delhi HC tells SpiceJet

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of ₹1,323 crore, but awarded a refund of ₹579 crore with interest. In 2020, Delhi high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore towards interest payment. On 13 February, the apex court directed the immediate encashment of SpiceJet’s bank guarantee worth ₹270 crore for clearing the dues to Maran and Kal Airways. The court also ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways within three months as interest. On 7 July, the SC denied any further extension to SpiceJet.