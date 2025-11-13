Submit list of residents from J&K, foreign nationals: Gurugram police tells housing societies after Delhi blast

Just two days after at least 12 people died, and several others were injured in a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Gurugram police has directed housing societies to submit a list of people from Jammu and Kashmir and foreigners staying there.

The house owners and paying guest (PG) accommodations too have been asked to submit details and maintain a register of tenants and visitors.

However, officials said that the order is part of a security verification drive ahead of New Year and Republic Day celebrations, reported Hindustan Times.

District magistrate (DM) Ajay Kumar, who issued the order on November 12, which will remain in force till January 31, 2026, said that the measure was part of a coordinated security plan ahead of national celebrations.

“Gurugram is a cosmopolitan city, and our intent is only to ensure safety for everyone through structured verification,” said Kumar.

Vishnu Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said that they are inquiring about who has come from where and for how long they have been staying here.

"This includes people from Jammu and Kashmir as well as foreigners," said Prasad, adding, "It is purely for security purposes and is a routine check.”

Police have also maintained a high alert in Gurugram and are reviewing the security program in the wake of the deadly blast.

Meanwhile, the resident said that the order might create unnecessary suspicion towards people from certain regions.

“We all want security, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of profiling an entire community. The focus should be on suspicious behaviour, not identity,” Sana Khan, a resident of Sector 56, told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet termed the car explosion as 'heinous terror incident’ and directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with ‘utmost urgency and professionalism’

It said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government.