Supreme Court court on Tuesday asked the 4-member expert committee formed on the three new farm laws to submit their recommendations within two months of their first sitting.

The expert committee will have its first sitting in 10 days from today, SC had said in its interim order earlier today.

Representatives of all the farmers’ bodies whether they support or oppose the laws shall participate in deliberations of Committee, the apex court said.

Supreme Court, while reiterating that the MSP system should continue, also said that the extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will be perceived as an achievement of protest.

The comments come after SC stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and also constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers' unions.

“The implementation of the three farm laws 1) Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, shall stand stayed until further orders," it said.

The committee comprises -- Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

The bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this committee is “constituted for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations".

The bench said it deems fit to pass the interim order “with the hope and expectation that both parties will take this in the right spirit and attempt to arrive at a fair, equitable and just solution to the problems".

The bench also lauded the farmers for carrying out agitation against the farm laws peacefully and without any untoward incident.

“While we may not stifle a peaceful protest, we think that this extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will be perceived as an achievement of the purpose of such protest at least for the present and will encourage the farmers bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others," the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

The top court passed the interim order on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of these farm laws and also raising the issue of farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, some of them expressed doubts over the neutrality of the committee formed by the top court to end the impasse over the contentious legislations.

The agitating farmers also asserted that they would not call off their protest until the newly enacted legislations are repealed.

"It is clear that the court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee. These are people who are known for their support to the 3 Acts and have actively advocated for the same," a statement issued by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said.

