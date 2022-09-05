Submit report on Connaught Place smog tower's working by 15 Sept: DPCC

Submit report on Connaught Place smog tower's working by 15 Sept: DPCC1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- The latest development arrives ahead of the winter season, when the pollution in the national capital region breaches the standard level.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on 5 September asked the various department to submit report on working of Connaught Place smog tower by 15 September, informed Delhi government's environment minister Gopal Rai.
The latest development arrives ahead of the winter season, when the pollution in the national capital region breaches the standard level.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting with officials from around 30 concerned departments, the minister said that specific tasks have been given to each department and they have been asked to submit a final plan to fight air pollution in Delhi in winter by September 15.
According to the action plan, the scheme will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and Green Delhi mobile application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.
"We have also started working on the implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan. We will do more than what has been prescribed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)," Rai said.
The Department of Environment will oversee the implementation of the interventions to mitigate winter pollution, he added.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to submit a report on the working of the Connaught Place smog tower which became operational in August last year, he said.
With PTI inputs.
