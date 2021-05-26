Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past
New Delhi: IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal today took charge as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was till now serving as director-general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday appointed IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new CBI Director.
He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.
