Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past

New Delhi: IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal today took charge as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was till now serving as director-general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

