Regarding reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's Navy veterans from Qatar jail, the SRK office has said that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasising that the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the govt officials.

Regarding reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar, the office of Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday said in a statement that “any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded". Unequivocally denying Khan's participation in the matter, the statement emphasised that "the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials". “Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best," the office of Shah Rukh Khan said. Earlier today, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take Shah Rukh Khan to the Gulf country along with him and claimed that the Bollywood star helped him to get the former Indian naval officers free from Qatar jail. Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Swamy said, “Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers." The senior BJP leader was reacting to a post by PM Modi earlier today in which the prime minister said, “Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I am eager to meet my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed. I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu Mandir in UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi. I will also speak at the World Gov Summit and meet Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai. I look forward to meeting Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, under whose leadership Qatar is witnessing immense growth." The prime minister embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar on Tuesday morning. Ahead of his departure, the prime minister took to social media platform X to post that he is looking forward to meeting with his “brother" the President of UAE with whom he shares a good rapport. Separately, PM Modi today held wide-ranging talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership. Earlier, he was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed where they hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour. "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," PM Modi posted on X.

I thank you for this grand welcome of me and my team. As you said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family," Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE president.

"We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and the UAE in every sector," he said.

The Indian prime minister will also inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

"The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India," the prime minister said

PM Modi to attend World Government Summit 2024

Apart from meeting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi will also attend the World Government Summit 2024, where he will deliver a special keynote address.

“My discussions with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai," PM Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!