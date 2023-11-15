Subrata Roy death news: Subrata Roy's mortal remains to be brought to Lucknow

Subrata Roy news LIVE: Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Group, passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, said the business group in a statement. He was 75 years old. Issuing a statement, Sahara India Pariwar said, “It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar."
Subrata Roy death news: ‘He was highly spiritual person..,’ Satya Foundation founder remembers Subrata Roy
Subrata Roy death news: Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Group passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, and while remembering him, Chetan Upadhyaya, the founder and secretary of Satya Foundation said that he was a highly spiritual person. “It is a sad day today...He (Subrata Roy) had started his journey from scratch. He was a highly spiritual person."
Subrata Roy death news: 7 things to know about Sahara Group founder
1. With the rising popularity, Subrata Roy in 2012 was named one of India's most influential businessmen by India Today magazine. Also Read | ‘Pride of Lucknow’: Netizens react to passing away of Subrata Roy Sahara
2. In 2004, Time magazine named the Sahara Group as “the second-largest employer in India" for its 1.2 million workforce. The top position in India was held by the Indian Railways.
3. Subrata Roy had created a huge business empire across retail, real estate and financial services sectors but the tragedy struck when his companies were embroiled in a legal tussle with SEBI after the market regulator in 2011 ordered Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) to refund the money raised from investors through certain bonds known as Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs) that was later ruled to be illegal.
4. After months of legal battles, in 2012, the Supreme Court upheld Sebi's ruling asking Subrata Roy's two firms to refund the money collected from investors with 15 per cent interest i.e., ₹24,000 crore. Read more here
Subrata Roy death news: Saina Nehwal pays tribute; expresses gratitude for love and support of Sports
Subrata Roy death news: Taking to X, Saina Nehwal wrote, “He use to be a great sports lover and supported a lot of sportspersons…Thank u sir for all the love and support you will be missed"
Subrata Roy death news: Actress Manisha Koirala pays tribute
Subrata Roy death news: Actress Manisha Koirala also paid tribute to Subrata Roy on X. She wrote, “The man who never gave up during his struggle life. #RIP Dear Sir"
Subrata Roy death news: ‘He was a huge patriot’ Filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir on Subrata Roy's demise
Subrata Roy death news: "I knew him personally, he was a huge patriot, and the passion he had for the country was unparallel," filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir told reporters.
Subrata Roy death news: ‘Pride of Lucknow’ Netizens react to passing away of Subrata Roy Sahara
Subrata Roy death news: The reactions to Subrata Roy Sahara's death varied drastically on social media with some users detailing the contributions made by the Sahara group founder while others even going to the extent of how their life was affected owing to the alleged financial irregularities by Sahara. Some users took the time to point out how Sahara's life was an example in how power, money, position and powerful friends are never permanent. Read more here
Subrata Roy death news: Former cricketer Suresh Raina pays tribute
Subrata Roy death news: Uttar Pradesh based personality, former cricketer Suresh Raina also paid tribute to Subrata Roy on X. He wrote, “great motivator, speaker and sports lover is no more ."
Subrata Roy death news: 'Subrata Roy's mortal remains will be taken to Lucknow ', says Chetan Upadhyaya, Founder Secretary of the Satya Foundation
Subrata Roy death news: Chetan Upadhyaya, Founder Secretary Satya Foundation, expresses sadness over the demise of Sahara Group Managing Worker and Chairman Subrata Roy. He confirmed that the mortal remains of Subrata Roy will be taken to Lucknow for the last rites. The last rites will be performed tomorrow.
"It is a sad day today...He (Subrata Roy) had started his journey from scratch. He was a highly spiritual person...The mortal remains will be taken to Lucknow tomorrow and most possibly the last rites will be performed the day after tomorrow," Upadhyaya told reporters on Tuesday.
Subrata Roy death news: Watch | Visuals from outside Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital
Subrata Roy death news: 5 points you need to know
1. Sahara, once the sponsor of India's national cricket team, had been embroiled in a battle with market regulator SEBI over repaying billions of dollars to investors who put their money in a bond scheme that was later ruled to be illegal.
2. Roy, the founder and chairman of Sahara, was arrested in March 2014 for failing to attend a contempt of court hearing and was on bail since 2016. He had denied any wrongdoing.
3. Sahara's assets at one point of time included New York's Plaza Hotel and the Grosvenor House in London. Roy was also co-owner of the former Force India Formula One team.
4. Sahara and Roy had been in the spotlight in 2020 after they got a district court to stall the release of Netflix's series "Bad Boy Billionaires" featuring Roy, among others, claiming it would damage his reputation. (Reuters)
Subrata Roy death news: Samajwadi Party expresses condolences on Subrata Roy's demise
Subrata Roy death news: The Samajwadi Party, in a post on X, expressed condolences on his demise. "Death of Saharashri Subrata Roy ji is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!", the party said.
Subrata Roy death news: Subrata Roy dies of cardiac arrest, Sahara India Pariwar mourns loss
Subrata Roy death news: Subrata Roy was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated. Read more here
