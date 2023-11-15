Subrata Roy Sahara’s journey of extremes ends at 75

How did Roy end up collecting so much money? It helped that he was a familiar figure in Gorakhpur, where he completed his graduation in engineering and where he set up the Sahara Group in 1978. Thanks to his familiarity, many small investors such as rickshaw pullers and tea stall owners believed in his schemes and that they would receive the assured sum in return. These schemes were operated by Sahara India Financial, the group's flagship firm.

