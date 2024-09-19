News
Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to ₹5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025
SummaryThe new PM E-Drive scheme drastically reduces electric vehicle subsidies, prompting concerns from manufacturers about compliance costs. While the government aims for 28 million EVs by 2026, industry observers warn that sales growth may depend on technological advancements and state-level incentives.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
MINT SPECIALS
×