"Subsidies are always welcome," said Rakesh Sharma, executive director of BajajAutoLtd, while noting that they do distort investment and buying decisions. "Structural schemes like production-linked incentives are more beneficial because they funnel the investment the right way. We are not going to demand continued subsidies because it cannot sustain forever. Even without subsidies, EV adoption might slow down a bit but it'll still happen," Sharma added.