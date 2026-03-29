Subsidised big fleets drive overfishing, not small fishers: Goyal

India’s fisheries sector plays a vital role in ensuring food security and supporting the livelihoods of over 9 million fisher families, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, seeking equitable global rules to protect small and traditional fishers.

Speaking at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 14th Ministerial Conference held during 26-29 March in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Goyal said India’s fisheries ecosystem is largely composed of small, traditional and artisanal communities practising sustainable methods, and should not be unfairly targeted in subsidy disciplines.

“India is not a heavily industrialized fishing nation and does not have large-scale, distant-water fleets or heavily mechanized operations. Further, India’s fisheries subsidies are among the lowest in the world—barely about $15 per fisher family annually—compared to tens of thousands elsewhere,” A commerce and industry ministry statement issued late Sunday cited Goyal as saying.

The Indian delegation, led by Goyal, actively contributed to discussions at the conference convened by the WTO, particularly in shaping the Ministerial Decision outlining Phase II negotiations on fisheries subsidies related to overcapacity and overfishing.

India argued that the problem of overfishing stems from heavily subsidised industrial fleets, not small-scale fishers in developing countries and least developed nations.

For S&DT Positioning sustainability alongside equity, India called for special and differential treatment (S&DT), adherence to common but differentiated responsibilities, and the polluter pays principle. It proposed a 25-year transition period, stricter rules on industrial fleets, subsidy disciplines based on per capita intensity (amount of subsidy given per person), and a permanent carve-out for small-scale fishers.

Highlighting conservation efforts, India pointed to measures such as annual fishing bans, underscoring its long-standing commitment to sustainability well before it became a global priority. New Delhi maintained that future WTO outcomes must balance environmental protection with livelihood security.

On the sidelines of the ministerial, Goyal held a series of high-level bilateral meetings to deepen trade and economic cooperation with key partners.

In talks with European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, both sides reviewed progress on the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and discussed steps to expedite its signing.

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“On the MC-14 (Ministerial Conference-14) agenda, Goyal and Sefcovic agreed on the necessity of WTO reforms. Goyal emphasised to his EU counterpart that the WTO reforms agenda should remain strictly member-driven. Goyal and Sefcovic also exchanged views on the issue of moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmission as well as incorporation of the investment facilitation for development agreement,” according to the statement.

During discussions with Canada’s international trade minister Maninder Sidhu, the focus was on accelerating negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides also explored expanding cooperation across sectors including shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, and clean energy, alongside collaboration in critical minerals, agriculture and nuclear energy. India reiterated that the WTO must remain consensus-based and prioritise unresolved issues such as agriculture.

Decision welcomed “India also supported Canada’s proposal to send a business delegation to India covering high-tech sectors such as aerospace, defence, and space. Underlining the importance of the clean energy transition, both ministers agreed to explore cooperation in nuclear energy and other critical areas, including agriculture and critical minerals,” said the statement.

In a meeting with New Zealand trade and investment minister Todd McClay, both countries reviewed progress on their proposed free trade agreement and discussed strengthening cooperation beyond the FTA framework, including in agriculture and sports. Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to New Zealand were also discussed, with both sides working on a substantial set of deliverables.

Separately, in talks with UK secretary of state for business and trade Peter J. Kyle, the two sides reviewed implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (India-UK CETA) signed in July 2025. Both countries confirmed completion of internal approval processes and looked forward to its entry into force, while also discussing outreach efforts to maximise benefits for businesses.

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“Goyal emphasised the importance of outreach plans to ensure that the benefits of CETA reach businesses across the length and breadth of India. In this context, Kyle also highlighted plans to organise business delegations and regional outreach activities, including engagements in Scotland and Manchester,” the statement added.