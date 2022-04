The Delhi government on Thursday announced range of subsidies to promote the use of electric vehicles. The state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Thursday the sales of electric two-wheelers are on the rise.

36% of the total electric vehicles sold were two-wheeler motorcycles or scooter, Kailash said, adding that 12% electric vehicles registration-mark has been crossed.

Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹5,500 each for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Gahlot said. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of ₹2,000, he added.

The government will also give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be ₹15,000 each for first 5,000 buyers.

The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of ₹30,000, he said.

The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.

The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 per cent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added.

