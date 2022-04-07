Subsidy of 5,500 each to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in Delhi: Gahlot

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
36% of the total electric vehicles sold were two-wheeler motorcycles or scooter, Kailash said, adding that 12% electric vehicles registration-mark has been crossed.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi government on Thursday announced range of subsidies to promote the use of electric vehicles. The state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Thursday the sales of electric two-wheelers are on the rise.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government on Thursday announced range of subsidies to promote the use of electric vehicles. The state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Thursday the sales of electric two-wheelers are on the rise.
36% of the total electric vehicles sold were two-wheeler motorcycles or scooter, Kailash said, adding that 12% electric vehicles registration-mark has been crossed.
36% of the total electric vehicles sold were two-wheeler motorcycles or scooter, Kailash said, adding that 12% electric vehicles registration-mark has been crossed.
Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹5,500 each for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Gahlot said. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of ₹2,000, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹5,500 each for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Gahlot said. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of ₹2,000, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government will also give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be ₹15,000 each for first 5,000 buyers.
The government will also give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be ₹15,000 each for first 5,000 buyers.
The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of ₹30,000, he said.
The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of ₹30,000, he said.
The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.
The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 per cent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added.
The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 per cent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added.