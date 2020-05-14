NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced a series of steps to provide credit and relief to farmers, street vendors, migrants and the middle income salaried class to alleviate their suffering arising out of covid.

The biggest relief -- a Rs2 trillion credit scheme -- will cover 25 million farmers not possessing Kisan Credit Cards. It will also cover fishermen and farmers engaged in animal husbandry.

The government has extended the credit-linked subsidy scheme till March 2021 to help the middle income group buy affordable housing, besides benefit real estate companies present in the segment. It is likely to benefit those earning ₹6 lakh to ₹18 lakh.

The scheme, first operationalized in May 2017, has so far benefited 3.3 lakh families and is expected to benefit 2.5 lakh more.

In all, Sitharaman announced nine steps -- three for migrants, two for farmers and particularly small farmers and one each related to Mudra, street vendors, housing and employment for tribals.

Today marked the second successive day of announcements concerning the relief package being rolled out by the government to restore the covid-hit economy to its health. The government plans to announce more steps, targeted at different sections and sectors of the economy, daily till Sunday.

Sitharaman clarified that the announced steps, Wednesday or Thursday's, do not mean it's the end of relief for the sections covered during the two days. More steps could be announced for the same in days to come.

The total quantum of the relief, including steps by the Reserve Bank of India from March onwards, the government's earlier steps including Wednesday's measures aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises, is pegged at Rs20 trillion.





