Subway India outlets have taken a significant step to cope with the soaring tomato prices, reaching nearly 400% to record highs in the country, by temporarily suspending tomato usage in their salads and sandwiches. The move comes as a response to quality concerns, causing disruption in the supply chain.

Reports indicate that at least a few Subway outlets in major cities, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chennai, have halted tomato usage due to the ongoing quality issues.

A Subway store at a Delhi airport terminal went so far as to display a sign informing customers of the "Temporary Unavailability of TOMATOES" and explained that they are currently unable to source enough tomatoes that meet their quality standards.

"It's very expensive," Reuters quoted one Subway store employee as saying.

It appears that the soaring tomato prices have also affected other fast-food chains in India, with McDonald's recently dropping tomatoes from their burgers and wraps in certain regions due to similar concerns about quality.

As the tomato crisis persists, the Indian government has attributed the price surge to a lean production season, with monsoon rains causing disruptions in transport and distribution.

Consequently, tomato prices have reached approximately ₹168 per kilogram in the capital, New Delhi, after previously touching around ₹240.

In response to the escalating prices, the government has launched initiatives such as mobile vans supplying tomatoes at discounted rates, drawing hundreds of people each day.

Also, global restaurant chains, including Domino's and KFC, are introducing more affordable products in India, as consumers have tightened their spending amid high inflation. Domino's, in particular, has been promoting a 60-cent seven-inch pizza, the brand's cheapest worldwide, to cater to Indian customers.

