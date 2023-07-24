Subway India goes the McDonald's way, drops tomatoes from menu1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Subway India has temporarily suspended the use of tomatoes in their salads and sandwiches due to soaring tomato prices and quality concerns.
Subway India outlets have taken a significant step to cope with the soaring tomato prices, reaching nearly 400% to record highs in the country, by temporarily suspending tomato usage in their salads and sandwiches. The move comes as a response to quality concerns, causing disruption in the supply chain.
