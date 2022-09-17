Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Success comes in those sectors where women representation has increased: PM Modi

Success comes in those sectors where women representation has increased: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
2 min read . 03:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • PM Modi, while addressing the 'Self Help Group Conference' in Sheopur said the government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

While emphasizing on the need for women empowerment in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September said that in today's new India, the strength of women's power is reflected from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He added the government is working continuously to create new avenues for women entrepreneurs in the villages.

Addressing the 'Self Help Group Conference' in Sheopur, PM said, "Our government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village. Through 'One District, One Product' we are trying to take local products from every district to big markets."

"In the last 8 years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign," he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister said, "On this day, it is generally my endeavour that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today. Mothers and sisters are my strength and inspiration.

"A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of the present century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying," PM Modi said.

Success comes automatically in those sectors where the representation of women has increased, PM Modi said while attributing the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to women.

Apart from this, PM Modi on his 72nd birthday released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

With PTI inputs.

