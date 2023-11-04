‘Success not a club people enter through inheritance': CRED's Kunal Shah sparks social media debate
CRED founder Kunal Shah and Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau engaged in a social media debate about whether success can be achieved through inheritance or struggle.
CRED founder Kunal Shah waded headfirst into a social media debate this week after insisting that success was not a club one could enter through inheritance. The remarks – posted on X – prompted a lengthy exchange with Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and several other netizens. The post has since garnered nearly 10 thousand reactions with many Twitter users debating the matter.
