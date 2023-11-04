CRED founder Kunal Shah waded headfirst into a social media debate this week after insisting that success was not a club one could enter through inheritance. The remarks – posted on X – prompted a lengthy exchange with Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and several other netizens. The post has since garnered nearly 10 thousand reactions with many Twitter users debating the matter.

“Most successful parents take away one gift from their kids which made them successful in first place: struggle…Success is slope. Not a club people enter into through inheritance. Most of these studies compare it with lens of club. Not slope. Where did you start. Where did you end up," Shah opined.

Rau however contended that most successful people faced a ‘significantly lesser struggle’ than their parents. The Pine Labs chief also cited the names of numerous “privileged people with massive hunger" – from Mark Zuckerberg to Satya Nadella and Ambani.

“In many cases due to their parents itself. In fact, less struggle and privilege has a direct correlation to success. I know this doesn’t sound good. But it’s plain fact," he opined.

WATCH: ‘Hates Humanity, Eroding Fabric Of Civilisation…’: Musk Slams Soros

Shah however insisted that there were “at least 200x more names" who fit his theory and model.

“Actually not. Statistics are clear that privileged upbringing (and hence less struggle) has a disproportionately higher percentage of success. Again, sounds terrible. But, it’s just facts," Rau countered.