Success of 75-day long beach clean-up vindicates ‘whole of gov’ approach: Jitendra Singh

Chairing a review meeting on the recently concluded ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign, the minister said that the support of over a dozen union ministers helped the campaign be a grand success
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The success of 75-day long beach cleaning drive vindicates the ‘whole of government’ approach, said Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The success of 75-day long beach cleaning drive vindicates the ‘whole of government’ approach, said Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Chairing a review meeting on the recently concluded ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign, the minister said that the support of over a dozen union ministers helped the campaign be a grand success.
Chairing a review meeting on the recently concluded ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign, the minister said that the support of over a dozen union ministers helped the campaign be a grand success.
Singh added that India’s 7,500 km-long coastline will play a vital role in shaping up India’s vision 2047. “We need to leverage our under-utilized oceanic resources in order to advance the economic growth of the country. A high-level team constituted to organize year-long activities on coastal clean-up will also coordinate in India’s deep-sea mission."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh added that India’s 7,500 km-long coastline will play a vital role in shaping up India’s vision 2047. “We need to leverage our under-utilized oceanic resources in order to advance the economic growth of the country. A high-level team constituted to organize year-long activities on coastal clean-up will also coordinate in India’s deep-sea mission."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that the whole of government approach has combined with whole of nation approach to make swachhata a true ‘Jan Andolan’ by bringing about the largest behavioural change in the world. “The Swachh Bharat Mission’s emphasis on behavioural change in rural sanitation at the grassroots level also led to rigorous verification and sustainability of the benefits accrued to rural communities."
He said that the whole of government approach has combined with whole of nation approach to make swachhata a true ‘Jan Andolan’ by bringing about the largest behavioural change in the world. “The Swachh Bharat Mission’s emphasis on behavioural change in rural sanitation at the grassroots level also led to rigorous verification and sustainability of the benefits accrued to rural communities."
The minister lauded the role of the ministry of Earth Sciences in executing the task of simultaneous coastal clean-up and sea beach cleaning across all the sea beaches along the 7,500 km long coastline of the country.
The minister lauded the role of the ministry of Earth Sciences in executing the task of simultaneous coastal clean-up and sea beach cleaning across all the sea beaches along the 7,500 km long coastline of the country.
Singh thanked the Prime Minister who talked about the campaign and the mass public participation in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’. “PM Modi had congratulated all the people who took part in many cleanliness related programs for the period of two and a half months," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh thanked the Prime Minister who talked about the campaign and the mass public participation in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’. “PM Modi had congratulated all the people who took part in many cleanliness related programs for the period of two and a half months," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, film artists and celebrities participated in the beach clean-up activities along with lakhs of volunteers from all walks of life. More than 45 Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates from 9 coastal states made special efforts to make the campaign a success," he said.
“Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, film artists and celebrities participated in the beach clean-up activities along with lakhs of volunteers from all walks of life. More than 45 Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates from 9 coastal states made special efforts to make the campaign a success," he said.
Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, M. Ravichandran, Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas, DG, CSIR, N.Kalaiselvi, DG Coast Guard, V.S.Pathania, Gopal Arya from Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and representatives of Environment Ministry and senior officials joined the review meeting.
Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, M. Ravichandran, Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas, DG, CSIR, N.Kalaiselvi, DG Coast Guard, V.S.Pathania, Gopal Arya from Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and representatives of Environment Ministry and senior officials joined the review meeting.