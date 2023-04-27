Succession series coming back to India on JioCinema. Details Inside2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Reliance's Viacom18 has reached an exclusive deal with Warner Bros Discovery. The deal is expected to see most of Warner's marquee content being made available on JioCinema, including titles such as Succession, Game of Thrones and the upcoming Harry Potter series.
The broadcast venture of India's Reliance has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc. for its streaming platform JioCinema, a big push into bringing popular Hollywood content on the platform, two sources with direct knowledge said.
