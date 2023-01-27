The fourth season of HBO's satirical family drama 'Succession' will be released on 26 March. The Emmy Award-winning show will pick up where the third season finale left off in December 2021.

Succession follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as they battle to take control of the family's media conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

In a press release, HBO released a logline for the new season that gave a glimpse into what fans can expect from the new season. The release stated, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete"

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed" It added

The series boasts an all-star cast, with returning actors such as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Additionally, the show will also welcome some new faces including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

The show is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as the showrunner.

HBO Max released the trailer for the show on its YouTube channel showcasing the latest twists and turns in the family rivalry. Fans would now eagerly be waiting for the show to premiere on March 26. All three seasons of the popular drama can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Season 4 of #Succession premieres March 26 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/gyXeMZ7alL — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 26, 2023

Succession has won multiple awards since its debut in 2018. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the show won awards for Best Television Series - Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama (Brian Cox). It recently won the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards and was also the most nominated program at the Emmys with 25 nominations.