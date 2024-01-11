What did police find in Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's Goa apartment where she killed her son? Cops reveal
Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth allegedly killed her four-year-old son at an apartment in North Goa's Candolim and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to neighboring Karnataka in a taxi, said police, adding that she was arrested on Monday night from Chitradurga and brought back to Goa the next day.