Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth allegedly killed her four-year-old son at an apartment in North Goa's Candolim and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to neighboring Karnataka in a taxi, said police, adding that she was arrested on Monday night from Chitradurga and brought back to Goa the next day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the chief executive officer of The Mindful AI Lab is in police custody for six days, but officials have yet to find the motive behind the murder. However, the accused has denied any involvement in the crime and claimed that the child was dead when she woke up from sleep.

Suchana Seth case: What did police find during investigation? Goa Police on Wednesday said the murder of Seth's four-year-old son seems pre-planned as they had recovered two empty bottles of cough syrup from the room where the accused allegedly killed her son, indicating that she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to the deceased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seth was subjected to psychological tests to assess her mental condition and to help find the motive for the gruesome crime, the police said.

Speaking to PTI, a senior police officer said that a post-mortem had been conducted and there is a possibility that the victim might have been smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow but there were no indications of any struggle.

“We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death. It looks like a pre-planned murder," the officer said, adding that the accused also tried to commit suicide by slashing her left wrist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this," police added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

