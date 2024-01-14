Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth confronted by husband over son's murder, 'blame game' ensued
The meeting between Suchana Seth and her estranged husband, PR Venkat Raman, at the Calangute police station lasted for around 15 minutes.
The CEO of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, facing allegations of murdering her four-year-old son, had a confrontation with her estranged husband, PR Venkat Raman, at the Calangute police station on January 13, as per a Hindustan Times report. The meeting, done by the Goa Police, lasted for around 15 minutes.