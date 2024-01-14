The CEO of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, facing allegations of murdering her four-year-old son, had a confrontation with her estranged husband, PR Venkat Raman, at the Calangute police station on January 13, as per a Hindustan Times report. The meeting, done by the Goa Police, lasted for around 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blame Game Unfolds The estranged couple, currently undergoing divorce proceedings, engaged in what the police described as a "blame game" when they met face to face. Venkat Raman questioned Seth about the alleged killing of their child, expressing his anguish. According to police statements, Seth denied any involvement, stating she had not committed the crime.

“When they faced each other, it led to arguments between the two. Venkatraman asked her ‘what have you done to my child? How could you do this to me?’ To which, Suchana replied she hadn’t done anything," a police officer told HT about the meeting.

Seth's denial to Raman aligns with statements she provided to the Goa Police, where she asserted that she fell asleep while her son was alive and discovered him dead upon waking up at a service apartment in Goa.

“He (Venkat) vented his anger and asked her ‘why did you do this?’ She replied, ‘I did not commit the crime’. There was a brief verbal argument, where both blamed each other," a police officer told The Indian Express.

Venkat Raman's Deposition Before Goa Police The confrontation between estranged husband and wife followed Raman's deposition before the Goa Police, where he recorded his statement as part of the ongoing probe before investigating officer (IO) Paresh Naik. Raman claimed that the last time he met his son was on December 10, alleging that Seth had prevented him from meeting the child for the past five Sundays, violating a court order.

While Venkat Raman declined to speak to the media, his lawyer, Azhar Meer, said he is "numb" with grief. Meer told the Indian Express, "Bacche ko kya justice milega? Maybe as a society, we will say there should be justice. But… jo gaya wo wapas nahi aane wala… It does not matter who wins or loses. The child is always at a loss in this."

Meer added that Venkat Raman did not know the motive behind the killing, speculating that it might be related to a desire to prevent the child from having an emotional connection with his father.

On the brief confrontation between the troubled couple, Meer termed it catharsis. "Some things are said… for catharsis. It was meaningless to enquire why. Venkatraman is not interested in ‘why’," he added.

Custody Battle in Bengaluru Family Court Meer also said the custody battle for their son had been ongoing in the Bengaluru family court for nearly a year. Initially, the court allowed phone and video communication between the father and child, progressing to supervised meetings in a public place. In November, the court permitted the father to visit the child at home from morning to evening.

Raman informed the Goa Police that Seth had denied him access to their child for the past five Sundays. The lawyer claimed that on January 6, Seth had asked Venkat Raman to pick up their son in Bengaluru but did not respond when he arrived at the designated spot.

Speaking to NDTV, Meer said Raman was unaware of Seth taking their son to Goa and waited at their designated meeting spot for an hour, sent her two emails and a WhatsApp before leaving when they didn't come.

Suchana Seth is accused of smothering her son in a Goa service apartment and attempting to transport the body to Bengaluru, where she was arrested on January 8 in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

