India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to rescue nationals stranded in Sudan. 5 points2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:48 AM IST
- Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead
India launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×