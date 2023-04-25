India launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the operation to evacuate the Indian citizens from Sudan is underway and that about 500 nationals have reached Port Sudan. The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.

Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.



About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.

Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan.

Here are 5 points you need to know:

1) India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.

2) Jaishankar's announcement on the evacuation operation came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that contingency plans to bring back the Indians from Sudan have been put in place but noted that any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

3) Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan.

4) The Choice of naming this operation as 'Operation Kaveri' has a lot of significance. A top source told ANI that The Kaveri is one of the major Indian rivers flowing through the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The river is sacred to the people of the region and is worshipped as the Goddess Kaveriamma (mother Kaveri). "Rivers reach their destination irrespective of barriers. It's like a mother who will ensure she will bring her children back to safety," another top source told ANI on the naming of this operation by the Modi government.

5) Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be overseeing the rescue operation. India is also coordinating closely with various partner countries for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated. Apart from Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the US among others.

Meanwhile, The security situation in Sudan continues to be "volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum. At a high-level meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions for preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan. Last week, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt on the ground situation in Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians. He had also discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In a related development, France evacuated five Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from Sudan. The French embassy in India said 388 people from 28 countries, including India, were evacuated. "French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals," it tweeted.

Contact details of MEA control room for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in