4) The Choice of naming this operation as 'Operation Kaveri' has a lot of significance. A top source told ANI that The Kaveri is one of the major Indian rivers flowing through the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The river is sacred to the people of the region and is worshipped as the Goddess Kaveriamma (mother Kaveri). "Rivers reach their destination irrespective of barriers. It's like a mother who will ensure she will bring her children back to safety," another top source told ANI on the naming of this operation by the Modi government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}