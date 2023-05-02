Home / News / India /  Sudan crisis: Indian embassy in Khartoum to be temporarily relocate to Port Sudan
1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:40 PM IST Livemint
Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft, carrying the 18th batch of 135 Indian evacuees from the strife-torn Sudan, reaches Jeddah under Operation Kaveri, on Tuesday. (India in Saudi Arabia Twitter)

The Indian government on Tuesday said it has been decided to temporarily relocate the Indian Embassy to Port Sudan from Khartoum due to prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in the capital city.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan. The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments."

Meanwhile, the 11th outbound flight carrying a group of 328 Indian nationals left from Jeddah for New Delhi. The flight is carrying Indian evacuees from Jeddah to New Delhi under Operation Kaveri.

Taking to Twitter, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "#OperationKaveri 11th outbound flight Jeddah to New Delhi 328 passengers."

In another flight an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying the 18th batch of 135 Indian evacuees from Port Sudan reached Jeddah, Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

"#OperationKaveri IAF C-130J aircraft carrying 18th batch of Indian evacuees reached Jeddah evacuating 135 passengers. @MEAIndia," the Indian Embassy Riyadh tweeted

Another 'Operation Kaveri' flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Separately, the two warringwarring generals in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day truce starting May 4, South Sudan's foreign ministry said today, raising hopes of an end to weeks of bloodshed, news agency AFP reported.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, "have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th," the ministry said in a statement.

 

