As the conflict in Sudan escalates and 31 Indians from Karnataka remain stranded in the African country, the Indian mission has warned about the instances of looting. In an advisory, the mission has warned the Indians to ration the supplies and not venture out unnecessarily. The warning comes as the military conflict in the country between the Army and Para-military is escalating with the death toll crossing 185 including one Indian national.

“We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," India is Sudan said in an advisory.

At least one Indian national is killed while 31 people from Karnataka remain stuck in the country as the violence broke out early Saturday after weeks of power struggle between Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who heads the heavily-armed RSF.

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah has urged the BJP-led Centre and state government to intervene and facilitate the safe return of the people from the state stranded in Sudan.

“It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge PMO India, HMO India, MEA India, and BS Bommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a control room to provide assistance and information about the Indians stuck in Sudan.

“In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance." The ministry further shared the Coordinates of the Control Room, email, and phone numbers for information on Indians stuck in Sudan. "Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll-free) 91-11-23012113; 91-11-23014104; 91-11-23017905; Mobile: 91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," the ministry said in the release.

