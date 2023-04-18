As the conflict in Sudan escalates and 31 Indians from Karnataka remain stranded in the African country, the Indian mission has warned about the instances of looting. In an advisory, the mission has warned the Indians to ration the supplies and not venture out unnecessarily. The warning comes as the military conflict in the country between the Army and Para-military is escalating with the death toll crossing 185 including one Indian national.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}