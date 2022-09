As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Prime Minister by creating a five feet sand sculpture using 1,212 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach.

Being in news for making globally popular sand art, Sudarshan Pattnaik this time chose to use mud tea cups to make the five feet tall sand sculpture of the PM. The sand artist used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture of PM Modi. He also wrote a message of 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' on the sculpture. The sand artist has also been awarded Padma Shri Sudarsan in 2014, for his participation in a globally renowned sand art competition.

"We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art," Sudarshan said.

Till now, Sudarshan Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships as well as festivals. He has not only represented India in such competitions but also won several prizes for the country. It is worth noting that the artist uses his creative expression to spread a social message every time.

His sand arts are significantly appreciated across social media. Sudarshan has always had a unique idea and creativity to execute it to come up with beautiful sand art on nearly every occasion.

He also made a beautiful lord Ganesha sand sculpture during the ten-day long Ganesha festival. Instead of using his common ingredients, the artist opted to choose some colourful flowers and 3,425 laddoos to make the sculpture of the elephant-headed deity.

Earlier, the artist had also paid tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar and Queen Elizabeth II with his art form. He has also made Guinness Record in 2017 for building the 48 feet sand castle, which is known to be the tallest of that time.

(With inputs from ANI)