Being in news for making globally popular sand art, Sudarshan Pattnaik this time chose to use mud tea cups to make the five feet tall sand sculpture of the PM. The sand artist used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture of PM Modi. He also wrote a message of 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' on the sculpture. The sand artist has also been awarded Padma Shri Sudarsan in 2014, for his participation in a globally renowned sand art competition.

