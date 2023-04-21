Why healthy people collapse in gyms

Why healthy people collapse in gyms1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Sudden heart emergencies during or after strenuous exercise, often in gyms, are on the rise in India. Cardiovascular diseases are the biggest killer, accounting for 27.4% of total deaths in 2019. Several incidents have involved people in their 30s, 40s or 50s. Indians are at greater risk due to genetic factors, including smaller coronary arteries. Vigorous exercise, particularly when repeated often, may increase plaque build-up. Experts suggest being aware of red alerts when overexerting oneself, including chest pain or heartburn while exercising, as they could be symptoms of a heart ailment.
New Delhi: At 7:55 pm, on 23 February, Y.D. Vishal walked into H20 Fitness Pro, a gym in Hyderabad, Telangana. A police constable on patrol car duty, working out before his night shift began was a regular regime.