Why healthy people collapse in gyms

Indians are at a greater risk for genetic reasons as well. “Indians, or the Indian subcontinent population, are more susceptible to developing heart diseases at a younger age because of their smaller coronary arteries (which supply blood to the heart) among other factors," says Dr Udgeath Dhir, director and head of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, a hospital. The arteries are more likely to get blocked because of cholesterol or fat deposition (called plaque), he adds, which eventually leads to a heart attack. Persons of Indian ethnicities are also more likely to suffer heart diseases because their body fat content is more.

