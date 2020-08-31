Sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi cannot be ignored: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the sudden spike of Covid-19 cases cannot be ignored. The court has directed Delhi government to file a status report on the measures taken by the state government to re-strategise the testing plan in Delhi so that maximum number of persons, who are asymptomatic, can undergo a test through RT-PCR to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. This, even more so, since Unlock 4 has been declared and free movement of people has been permitted in almost all the sectors. The analysis of the second sero-surveillance shall be a part of the said Status Report with a comparison of the results thrown up in the first round of sero- surveillance conducted in Delhi.