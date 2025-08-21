Sudershan Reddy, INDIA Bloc's VP nominee vows to uphold Parliament integrity where ‘dissent is respected’

Opposition INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers on 21 August for the Vice-Presidential election to be held on 9 September. He vowed to uphold “Parliament integrity where dissent is respected”.

Advertisement

“My life in public service — as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic — has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders — an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness,” Reddy said.

If elected, he pledged to discharge the role with “impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum,” adding that the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha bears “the responsibility of safeguarding the highest traditions of parliamentary democracy.”

Advertisement

“I am deeply grateful to the leaders of the Opposition parties for reposing their trust in me, and to the countless citizens who continue to inspire this collective struggle for justice, equality, and harmony. With faith in our Constitution and hope in our people, I embark on this journey. May our democratic spirit continue to guide us all,” he added.

Advertisement

From Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation to the Vice-Presidential election schedule 21 July: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

1 August: The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Vice-Presidential election.

17 August: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate.

19 August: Judge B Sudershan Reddy, former judge of the Supreme Court, was announced as the joint Opposition nominee.

21 August: Last date for filing nominations for the Vice-Presidential post.

25 August: Final date for withdrawing nominations.

9 September: Polling and counting for the Vice Presidential election will both take place on this day.

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college made up of members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The election process is conducted in accordance with Articles 64 and 68 of the Indian Constitution.