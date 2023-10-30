Sudha Murthy backs Narayana Murthy's 70 hour work week suggestion: ‘He doesn’t know what less than that is’
Narayana Murthy suggests 70-hour work week, receives mixed reactions. Sudha Murty supports Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week. Bhavish Agarwal and Sajjan Jindal also endorse the idea of a 70-hour work week
Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, suggested that India's workforce should engage in a 70 hour work week, earning brickbats from many on social media. Notably, the proposal also found many taker in the likes of Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, former board member of Infosys Mohandas Pai, and JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal.