Sudha Murthy backs Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work idea: ‘Work is a holiday when…’
Narayana Murthy ignited a storm with his opinion regarding India's low productivity and how Indians should work at least 70 hours a week if they want to see the country among the developed nations
Author Sudha Murthy on Friday backed her husband and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on the 70-hour workweek debate. Sudha Murthy said that she works more than 70 hours a week at her age and believes that work feels like a holiday if one enjoys their work and stays passionate about the same.