 Sudha Murthy backs Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work idea: ‘Work is a holiday when…’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Sudha Murthy backs Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work idea: ‘Work is a holiday when…’
Back Back

Sudha Murthy backs Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work idea: ‘Work is a holiday when…’

 Livemint

Narayana Murthy ignited a storm with his opinion regarding India's low productivity and how Indians should work at least 70 hours a week if they want to see the country among the developed nations

Infosys Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murthy speaks to the media during her visit to the Parliament House in New Delhi (ANI)Premium
Infosys Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murthy speaks to the media during her visit to the Parliament House in New Delhi (ANI)

Author Sudha Murthy on Friday backed her husband and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on the 70-hour workweek debate. Sudha Murthy said that she works more than 70 hours a week at her age and believes that work feels like a holiday if one enjoys their work and stays passionate about the same.

"My definition is you should enjoy your work. You should be passionate about your work. The work is a holiday then," Sudha Murthy said.

During an interview with news platform India Today, Narayana Murthy said that he doesn't regret saying the 70-hour work culture should be the norm. "My view has always been that those of us staying in India who have received so much from the country, from the taxpayers, have the enormous responsibility to work very very hard to bring a chance for the betterment of the lives of poorer sections of society. Therefore, I don't regret saying that a 70-hour work culture should be the norm," he said.

70-hour work week debate

The Infosys founder ignited a storm with his opinion regarding India's low productivity and how Indians should work at least 70 hours a week if they want to see the country among the developed nations. The remarks received a mixed response with some people agreeing with Narayana Murthy while others slamming him for promoting toxic work cultures.

Narayana Murthy also faced backlash as the users on social media claimed that the compensation package at Infosys is considerably low and one cannot expect to work for 70 hours every week for less amount of money. The other users touched on the angle of how quality is important than quantity etc.

“I rationalized it this way. If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect, I would call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn't find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy. They all said whether it is 70 or 60, that's not the issue," Narayana Murthy said in a CNBC interview.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App