Author and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty approached the Bengaluru Police and alleged that her name was misused to deceive people in two separate events in the US, a report by Indian Express has stated. The Bengaluru police on this regard has booked two women identified as Lavanya and Shruthi. As per the report, a case has been was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was filed on Friday by Murty's executive assistant Mamata Sanjay.

As per the complaint, the philanthropist had received an invitation to attend the 50th anniversary of Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) on 5 April to which her office had responded saying that she would not be able to attend the event, the report has stated. Later on 30 August, Sudha Murty came across photo and video of the KKNC event which stated that she would be the chief guest. As per the report, When Murty approached KKNC organisers, they said that Lavanya had confirmed her presence at the event and had claimed to be Murty’s personal assistant.

In another incident, a woman named Shruthi, collected $40 from people claiming that Sudha Murty would be attending an event in the US. An advertisement showing ‘meet-and-greet with Dr. Sudha Murty’ on September 26 was seen by Murty's office.

Speaking about the case, a police officer told Indian Express that, “We are yet to ascertain whether these women are in the USA or India. Investigation is underway."

