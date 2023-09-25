Sudha Murty alleges misuse of her name in US events; two women booked by Bengaluru police: Report1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police alleging her name was misused in two events in the US. Two women have been booked in connection with the case.
Author and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty approached the Bengaluru Police and alleged that her name was misused to deceive people in two separate events in the US, a report by Indian Express has stated. The Bengaluru police on this regard has booked two women identified as Lavanya and Shruthi. As per the report, a case has been was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.