Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty gets trolled by netizens on Twitter for her food choices. In an interview with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar, Murty revealed that she carries her food and cooking items whenever she travels abroad as her concern is the possibility of the use of the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Murty described herself as a 'pure vegetarian' on the episode and added, 'I don't even eat garlic'. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker," she said in the interview. However, Murty has received backlash for the aforementioned statement. Some people have called her "casteist" too. A user wrote, "Sudha Murty is what I call a Passive Aggressive Casteist. Very careful to maintain plausible deniability by avoiding any mention of caste or Brahmin while sending a thousand coded messages about her Brahminical supremacy. Pure veg carries food cos scared of the nonveg spoon".

Another user wrote, "Indirectly putting down people who don't conform to her beliefs".

One Twitter user commented, "How do people still deny vegetarianism being more about caste purity in India when people like Sudha Murty exist crying about "omg muhhh spoon what if it was used for nonveg food before eww".

A Twitter user said about Murty, "Why travel at all? Why not live in the pure and glorious mud house in an Indian Village entire life and never set foot in the beef eating Christan West for dollar bills".

However, some users also defended Murty's vegetarianism belief.

"it is unfair to judge Sudha Murthy's caste based on her personal choices. She carries her own food and doesn't eat garlic, but that doesn't make her weird or casteist. These are her personal choices, and we should respect them," a user added.

One more wrote, "There’s nothing regressive about carrying your own food, it’s a person’s preference. Vegetarianism as practiced in India is very different from ‘vegetarian’ food in the West which includes eggs and fish. Not even getting into onion/garlic. Soups".

"Take a pure vegetarian (PV) to understand another. I come from a family where a lot of members are still PVs and have the same fears as Sudha Murthy. To me their aversion is understandable. I don’t see how that is casteism. Btw anyone can be PV, no one is forced to eat meat," a user wrote.