“I am happy and at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. It is very nice of him, he (PM Modi) appreciated my work, I want to thank him. I am happy that I will get a bigger platform to work for the poor. I don't think that I could consider myself a politician. I am a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's politics for his country is different and my work is different..." she said.

“It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country," she added in conversation with CNN News18.

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring," Modi had said.

The philanthropist and author was was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions to the field of social work.

