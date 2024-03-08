Active Stocks
Sudha Murty hails ‘big Women’s Day gift' as President Murmu announces Rajya Sabha nomination: ‘Getting bigger platform…’

Livemint

Sudha Murty thanked PM Modi after nomination her to the Rajya Sabha, calling it a big Women's Day gift and a new responsibility to work for the country. She emphasized her commitment to serving the poor and distinguished her role from that of a politician.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in Bengaluru (PTI)Premium
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in Bengaluru (PTI)

Sudha Murty hailed her ‘big Women’s Day gift' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered her nomination Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

“I am happy and at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. It is very nice of him, he (PM Modi) appreciated my work, I want to thank him. I am happy that I will get a bigger platform to work for the poor. I don't think that I could consider myself a politician. I am a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's politics for his country is different and my work is different..." she said.

“It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country," she added in conversation with CNN News18.

ALSO READ: Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha. All you need to know about her

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring," Modi had said.

The philanthropist and author was was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions to the field of social work.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 02:38 PM IST
