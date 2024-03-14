Days after her nomination to the Upper House of Parliament, author Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. Infosys founder and Sudha Murty's husband Narayana Murthy was present during her oath-taking ceremony in the chamber of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sudha Murty's nomination on the occasion of International Women's Day and acknowledged her contributions to the field of social work, philanthropy, and education.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudha Murty expressed her pleasure over the responsibility and said she is happy to get a bigger platform to work for the poor. "I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work at my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor.." Sudha Murty told news agency ANI.

Sudha Murty's renowned contributions Sudha Murty completed her engineering with top honors from the Institute of Engineers and then pursued her ME from the Indian Institue of Science. She began her professional career with TELCO and then provided seed capital of ₹10,000 to her husband Narayana Murthy to start Infosys, which is today valued at $80.52 billion.

Through her prolific writings, Sudha Murty is known for her contributions to English and Kannada literature. She has taken on multifaceted roles, including establishing orphanages, actively participating in rural development initiatives, and advocating for equipping all Karnataka government schools with computer and library resources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudha Murty was awarded with Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

