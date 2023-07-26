Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has revealed a few secrets about her personal life on the latest episode of Khaane Mein Kaun Hai? Murty said she always packs her food and cooking items whenever she has to go abroad. The philanthropist said she is an adventurous person when it comes to working outside India but she prefers playing it safe when it comes to food options outside the country.

Sudha Murty is a pure vegetarian and her main worry is the possibility of the use of the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sudha Murty said on the show. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker," Murty said in a conversation with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar.

She added that this habit she got from her grandmother. "I used to make fun of my grandmother when she took a bag like that. Now, I do the same. I carry my food," she said.

Murty, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, quipped that she loves to eat but is not a good cook.

"Since childhood, I have always been out with work so I have not dedicated enough time to cooking. But I don’t fast. If there is no one at home, I won’t go to a hotel to eat. I make good parotta, dal, and sabzi. I know basic cooking. Rice, dal, sambar, parotta, sabzi. But I won’t know how to make Puran Poli or such items. Home has simple cooking," she said.

Recently, the couple donated a golden abhisheka Shankam (ritual utensil) to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They donated a golden conch and a tortoise to the Lord Balaji temple. According to media reports, the gold donations are said to be 2 kilograms.