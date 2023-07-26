Sudha Murty reveals why she always carries food, cooking items while going abroad2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, has admitted to always packing her own food and cooking items when traveling abroad due to being a vegetarian and concerned about cross-contamination.
Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has revealed a few secrets about her personal life on the latest episode of Khaane Mein Kaun Hai? Murty said she always packs her food and cooking items whenever she has to go abroad. The philanthropist said she is an adventurous person when it comes to working outside India but she prefers playing it safe when it comes to food options outside the country.
