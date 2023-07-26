“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sudha Murty said on the show. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker," Murty said in a conversation with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar.

