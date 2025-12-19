Sudha Murty warns of ‘AI and the cunning mind’ post viral deepfake video, urges people to ‘think’ before spending money

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty recently fell victim to a deepfake, being used to promote an investment scam in her name. In the synthetic video that is going viral on social media, Murty can be heard talking about an investment scheme and promising big “20-30 times” returns.

Taking cognisance of the artificial-intelligence-generated video, Murthy warned those seeking investment advice of “AI and the cunning minds” behind deepfakes, and suggested that people start thinking and analyzing for themselves before spending their hard-earned money on any scheme.

Advertisement

“I am really concerned about fake messages using my face and my voice to promote investments promising 20 or 30 times returns,” Murty told news agency PTI. “This is all fake and driven by AI and a cunning mind behind it.”

The founder-chairperson of the non-profit charitable organisation Infosys Foundation said that she will never talk about investments anywhere, anytime. “If you see my face or hear my voice promoting investments, do not believe it.”

Suggesting that people choose their investments wisely, based on their personal analysis and after verifying with a trusted source, the MP said, “This is hard-earned money - please think carefully, verify with a bank or trusted source, and only then decide.”

In September this year, scammers reportedly tried to extract ‘sensitive information’ from Sudha Murthy during a hoax call.

Advertisement

In a police complaint, she said that the call was made from a number that appeared as ‘Telecom Dept’ when checked on the Truecaller app.

The caller, posing as a telecommunications ministry employee, claimed that her mobile services would be disconnected due to misuse and reportedly threatened that obscene videos were being broadcast or accessed from her number.

The individual, described as rude and using a fake identity, attempted to extract personal information from Murty, according to media reports, which quoted police sources.

Murty has filed for legal action against the caller over the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data.

How to detect a scam? Most scammers have a sense of authority, and often pose as representatives of major and popular businesses, brands or government organisations.

Random calls from a company or a government agency are likely a scam.

Scammers create a fake sense of urgency to try to get you to comply with them.

Scam emails always have lots of misspelt words and grammatical errors, and the subject line is often very strange.

Scammer using deepfake to pose as a loved one in an unlikely emergency. Having a safe word or asking a few questions often irritates the scammers.