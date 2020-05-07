Sudhir Krishnaswamy is the only Indian name that has figured in the list of members of Facebook content oversight board. On Wednesday, the social media giant announced the names of 20 members for its independent content oversight board.

Krishnaswamy is part of the team, which includes a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates. The board will review appeals from users on material that has been taken down from Facebook and Instagram, and make binding content decisions for the social networking platforms.

Krishnawamy, the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, is an expert on India's constitutional law and a civil society activist.

All you need to know about Sudhir Krishnaswamy

Sudhir Krishnaswamy is a co-founder of CLPR, and a partner at Ashira Law. He is currently a faculty member at the Azim Premji University. He was also the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Visiting Professor of Indian Constitutional Law at Columbia Law School.

He graduated from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore (B.A. LL.B). He obtained a D.Phil. from Oxford University.

In the past, Krishnaswamy has also worked in the Prime Minister’s Committee on Infrastructure and the Kasturirangan Committee on Governance of Bangalore.

His main areas of interest are constitutional law, legal education, legal theory, intellectual property law and administrative law.

He has authored a book titled ‘Democracy and Constitutionalism in India’ which was published by the Oxford University Press in 2009.

