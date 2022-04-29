Listen to this article
Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2% in April 2022 as compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Coal informed. Meanwhile, coal dispatch hiked by 5.8%.
The ministry further informed that coal stock at CIL is 56.7 MT and at SCCL is 4.3 MT, Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available.
This comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage and several states have urged the Centre to increase coal supply.
