Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sufficient coal in stock: Coal India says production hiked by 27.2% in April 2022

Sufficient coal in stock: Coal India says production hiked by 27.2% in April 2022

This comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage and several states have urged the Centre to increase coal supply.
1 min read . 10:23 PM IST Livemint

  • The ministry further informed that coal stock at CIL is 56.7 MT and at SCCL is 4.3 MT, Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2% in April 2022 as compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Coal informed. Meanwhile, coal dispatch hiked by 5.8%.

Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2% in April 2022 as compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Coal informed. Meanwhile, coal dispatch hiked by 5.8%.

The ministry further informed that coal stock at CIL is 56.7 MT and at SCCL is 4.3 MT, Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available. 

The ministry further informed that coal stock at CIL is 56.7 MT and at SCCL is 4.3 MT, Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available. 

This comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage and several states have urged the Centre to increase coal supply. 

This comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage and several states have urged the Centre to increase coal supply. 