Sufficient food grain stocks available in central pool, says govt
The government said it is well aware of the price scenario of wheat, which is being constantly monitored on weekly basis along with other commodities
New Delhi: The government has sufficient food grain stocks under central pool to meet the requirement of welfare schemes, and for additional allocation under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Thursday.
“About 159 LMT (lakh metric ton) of wheat will be available as on 1st of January 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 LMT of 1st of January. As on 12.12.2022, around 182 LMT of wheat is available in the central pool," the ministry added.
The government is well aware of the price scenario of wheat, which is being constantly monitored on weekly basis along with other commodities. Corrective measures are being taken, as and when required.
“The government has taken proactive steps to ward off any further price rise and export regulations were imposed with effect from 13.05.2022. Further, the allocations under NFSA (National Food Security Act) as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice for having sufficient wheat stock in central pool to cater to the requirements of welfare schemes," the ministry said.
The MSP (minimum support price) of wheat crop was enhanced to Rs. 2,125 per quintal this year, against the last year MSP of Rs. 2,015 for RMS 2022-23.
“Increase in MSP of Rs. 110/qtl coupled with fairly good climatic conditions, the production and procurement of wheat during next season is expected to remain normal. Procurement of wheat next season will commence from April 2023. As per initial assessment, there is a fair increase in the sowing of wheat crop as compared to last year," the ministry added.
Government has ensured that sufficient stock of food grains is available in the central pool to meet the requirement of all the welfare schemes across the country and prices remain under control.
“Though procurement of wheat during last season was on lower side due to lesser production coupled with selling by farmers at prices higher than MSP in the open market consequent to geo-political situation, yet enough stock of wheat will still be available in central pool to cater to the needs of the country till the time next wheat crop arrives," the ministry said.
