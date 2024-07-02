’Suffocation led to discomfort and then…’: UP official explains primary reason behind Hathras stampede

At least 107 people were killed on Tuesday following a stampede in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place during a 'satsang' in Pulrai village of Hathras after people had gathered in large numbers.
“It was a closed enclosure of tent and prima facie it seems that suffocation led to discomfort and those gathered ran here and there leading to stampede,” said Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur.
Meanwhile Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar told PTI that the stampede had apparently occurred due to overcrowding.
“District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered…A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event…A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased,” added Hathras DM Ashish Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies)