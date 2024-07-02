’Suffocation led to discomfort and then…’: UP official explains primary reason behind Hathras stampede

“District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered…A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event…A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased,” added Hathras DM Ashish Kumar.