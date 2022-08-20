No matter how much fame or money one amasses, real success is measured if someone becomes the epitome of hard work that others can learn from. Indian beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics is one such example. The cosmetic startup will become a case study at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Case Centre, the company's COO Kaushik Mukherjee posted on LinkedIn.

