No matter how much fame or money one amasses, real success is measured if someone becomes the epitome of hard work that others can learn from. Indian beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics is one such example. The cosmetic startup will become a case study at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Case Centre, the company's COO Kaushik Mukherjee posted on LinkedIn.
Mukherjee wrote that he never thought in his 'wildest dreams' that the story of building SUGAR will be worthy of being an official case study.
Vineeta and Kaushik met at IIM-A for the Master of Business Administration degree 16 years ago. "We met in business school 16 years back. Planned a lot of plans, and schemed a lot of schemes. Over a decade and half of the building and being together, some dreams came true - others didn't," Kaushik began his post.
The COO said he was excited to see the case study be registered and uploaded on the website of the alma mater that gave the couple so much.
Further, Mukherjee thanked the 'sharpest minds in the academia' Prof Saral Mukherjee and Prof Akshaya Vijayalakshmi "for painstakingly dedicating endless hours to speak with" them, beauty advisors and colleagues.
Click on the image to enlarge
Mukherjee posted an old picture with Vineeta Singh from the IIM-A campus and concluded his post, "Our hearts are truly full and there's nothing else... But a fleeting sense of what completeness could feel like and endless gratitude. Thank you".
Last month, Sugar Cosmetics turned 10. In 2012, the couple made the big decision of starting up again, when their other businesses had failed to scale. Vellvette Lifestyle, the company under which SUGAR Cosmetics was launched, was struggling to stay afloat, thereafter, the couple launched the cosmetic brand in 2012.
Vineeta is often seen sharing entrepreneurship lessons on social media. She also appeared as one of the five judges in Shark Tank India. On Shark Tank, entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’, asking for their investment in exchange for equity in their company.
Other sharks on Shark Tank included Ghazal Alagh of Mama Earth cosmetics, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.
