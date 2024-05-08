Sugar export ban to remain in place despite comfortable supply in domestic market
The government's priority is to ensure domestic availability, sufficient opening balance, and ethanol blending to meet its target off 20% ethanol mix with petrol by 2025-26.
New Delhi: The Centre is not considering lifting its ban on sugar exports despite comfortable supply in the local domestic, as it prioritizes availability, sufficient opening balance and ethanol blending to meet its E20 target (20% ethanol mix with petrol) by 2025-26, two senior officials said.